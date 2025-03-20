BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Extravagant Flops: Nebraska DOGE Report on Shared Fraud, Waste, and Abuse | Part 3 (21-30)
NebraskaJournalHerald
NebraskaJournalHerald
59 views • 1 month ago

Nebraska’s delegation endorsed spending plagued by fraud and waste, as uncovered by the Department of Government Efficiency. From overpriced purchases to unused equipment, their careless approvals burden taxpayers, revealing a congressional failure to value accountability. Lavish projects gather dust while public funds vanish, highlighting their neglect of fiscal duty.

View the complete "Nebraska DOGE Report on Shared Fraud, Waste, and Abuse by the State’s Congressional Delegation," listing all 100 items from 100 to 1, along with a 10-part video series—each part covering 10 items—on this video-sharing platform, or read the full article at the Nebraska Journal Herald.

#NebraskaWaste #DOGEExpose #FiscalFail #FraudLoad #PublicToll

newsheadlinesworldentertainmentweatheropinionsportsnationallocalnebraskaextranebraska journal herald
