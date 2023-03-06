https://gettr.com/post/p2akxzo0a95

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 Author Daniel Brubaker: When we talk about the Chinese Communist Party, we're not talking about the Chinese people. Every single one of them is important and valuable, and deserves their individual liberties and the right to govern themselves and to have a vote in their government. I just would like to support those, all the people of China, in their movement to achieve freedom and self-governance.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 作家丹尼尔·布鲁贝克: 当我们谈论中共时，我们不是在谈论中国人民。每个中国人都非常重要且可贵，并且应该得到个人自由和个体自治，应该对政府有投票权。我想支持所有追求自由和自治的中国人民。



