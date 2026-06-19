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No one can dictate to Israel, said the country's occupation minister Israel Katz after new strikes on Lebanon
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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No one can dictate to Israel, said the country's occupation minister Israel Katz after new strikes on Lebanon.

Adding:

BREAKING! Ceasefire Lasted 5 Minutes — Israel Strikes Nabatieh Right After It Started

Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire starting at 4 p.m. Friday, a senior US official told Reuters, with the US and Qatar brokering the deal and Iran assisting. Right before it kicked in, Israel carried out a massive wave of strikes. About five minutes after the deal was supposed to start, Israel hit Nabatieh al-Fawqa anyway (pictured).

Israel signed a ceasefire and broke it before the ink dried.

Adding:

Iran warns of the consequences of Israel's continued warmongering in the region

While the Zionist regime's attacks on southern Lebanon continue, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson today strongly condemned the regime's aggressive and terrorist operations across various areas of Lebanon, which have left dozens of Lebanese martyred and wounded and destroyed homes and infrastructure.

He also warned of the serious, immediate consequences that the continued warmongering of the occupying and genocidal Zionist regime poses to regional peace and security.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson held the United States directly responsible for the situation. Referring to Article 1 of the war-ending memorandum of understanding dated June 18, 2026 — which explicitly states that halting the war in Lebanon is an inseparable part of the war-ending agreement on all fronts — he emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran will take all necessary measures to protect its interests, security, and rights, and those of its allies.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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