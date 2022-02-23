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Donbass Update 23Feb2022
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70 views • February 23, 2022
"Tensions in the Donbass region remain high: three civilians were killed by Ukraine's forces over the last 24 hours, say Donetsk republic authorities, and two lost their lives in Lugansk after a car was hit by an anti-tank missile. RT brings you latest from the Donbass Republics." - RT News
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