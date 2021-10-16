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Episode 4: Indoctrinating America and CRT
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11 views • October 16, 2021
In this episode we roll up our sleeves and get real about CRT, Title IX, and the incessant indoctrination assault afflicting our youth!
They have awakened the silent majority.
Please join us on:
Telegram - https://t.me/thisiswarpeacock
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/JmrkJoJfmcBR/
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-948543
PodBean - https://thisiswarpeacock.podbean.com/
Gab - https://gab.com/Thisiswarpeacock
Odysee -https://odysee.com/@ThisIsWarPeacock:da1e69972118a03078c0f7cf33184c68f3573915
Brighteon - @ThisIsWarPeacock
email us: [email protected]
Website - https://thisiswarpeacock.wixsite.com/podcast
They have awakened the silent majority.
Please join us on:
Telegram - https://t.me/thisiswarpeacock
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/JmrkJoJfmcBR/
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-948543
PodBean - https://thisiswarpeacock.podbean.com/
Gab - https://gab.com/Thisiswarpeacock
Odysee -https://odysee.com/@ThisIsWarPeacock:da1e69972118a03078c0f7cf33184c68f3573915
Brighteon - @ThisIsWarPeacock
email us: [email protected]
Website - https://thisiswarpeacock.wixsite.com/podcast
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