Healing For The Fractured Soul Session 55 | What To Do When You Just Want to Give Up

We've all been there. The bills are adding up, relationships break down, or you get fired from your job. Old memories keep popping up where things did not work out okay, and that trauma response keeps creeping up. There are natural and supernatural ways to overcome the freeze response to current and past traumas that can leave us stuck, unable to get out of bed, unable to enjoy life, even in the little things. There can be real issues, both personal and public, like war, natural disasters, or government oppression, that can literally keep us in a state of what feels like quicksand, emotionally. The Bible says that the joy of the Lord is our strength, but how do we find that joy when things around us just stink or are not going well? Tonight, we will get some advice from some experts and THE expert- the Word of God, to hopefully learn how to get unstuck from even the lowest of low places. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/healing-for-the-fractured-soul-session-55/
