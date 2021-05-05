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Maricopa County Election Audit Update
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80 views • May 05, 2021
This is a hot topic lately and it was allover the news sheets so here's the latest on the newest monkey shines that are being throw at the audit and auditors.
Thx for watching liking and sharing
be the big 3 folks
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies and all opinions are my own
Thx for watching liking and sharing
be the big 3 folks
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies and all opinions are my own
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