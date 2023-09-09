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“All Life on Earth Will Be Destroyed” Dolly Safran Claims – Best Part is 3 of 5
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
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64 views • September 09, 2023

Part 3 of 5. Dolly says in 38,000 – 48,000 years the Andromeda galaxy will collide and destroy all life in our Milky Way galaxy. Brian doesn’t believe this. Here is a link:

https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/hubble/science/milky-way-collide.html

It says:
NASA's Hubble Shows Milky Way is Destined for Head-On Collision

NASA astronomers announced Thursday they can now predict with certainty the next major cosmic event to affect our galaxy, sun, and solar system: the titanic collision of our Milky Way galaxy with the neighboring Andromeda galaxy.

The Milky Way is destined to get a major makeover during the encounter, which is predicted to happen four billion years from now. It is likely the sun will be flung into a new region of our galaxy, but our Earth and solar system are in no danger of being destroyed.

At 11:00 Dolly disagrees with Suzy Hansen’s last 11 pages of her book, The Dual Soul Connection, that star kids will come in and greatly improve our world. Dolly says we’re going to wiped out in a WW III. By 19:00 she denies humanity will have a future on Earth, after WW III.

Dolly recommended the NASA website but she doesn't trust it. I asked Dolly about the NASA statement and she emailed:
Brian. Their time frame is a lie. I trust two scientists at NASA. They cannot speak out or the consequences will be dire. Listen to what I said. TWO scientists.
PS. They only admit to the fact it's coming. In their political agenda.

Dolly Safran's YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/@dollysafran9107

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