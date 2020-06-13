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Tolerance, tolerance, tolerance
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9 views • June 13, 2020
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
The video was produced in Zamboanguita, the Philippines, on February 5, 2020.
This video looks at the dangers of embracing liberalism’s tolerance which is nothing more than a snare from satan to tolerate sin.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SDRchurch.org; www.remnantofgod.org, www.SDRMinistries.org along with SDRAmerica; Biblical Seekers; ThirstyforTruth; Gospelor; Seventh Day; SDRMedia and NicholasPoGM on YouTube.
The video was produced in Zamboanguita, the Philippines, on February 5, 2020.
This video looks at the dangers of embracing liberalism’s tolerance which is nothing more than a snare from satan to tolerate sin.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SDRchurch.org; www.remnantofgod.org, www.SDRMinistries.org along with SDRAmerica; Biblical Seekers; ThirstyforTruth; Gospelor; Seventh Day; SDRMedia and NicholasPoGM on YouTube.
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