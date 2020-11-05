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Fuck The Election!
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72 views • November 05, 2020
Uncle Sam eloquently, with tact and logic, explains that the Election was never valid from the start, that the US GOV. is broken, that the dem party is a terrorist party, and that the American Revolution 2.0 is what these commie scum will get, not the Civil War they hope for if they steal the voice and votes of the people.
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