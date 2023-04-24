Tucker Carlson A Victim of the Lunatic Eclipse of May 5, 2023

Today we will look at Tucker Carlson's astrological chart to see what prompted his unexpected departure from FOX. One of the most potent aspects is transiting Pluto at 0 Aquarius squaring Tucker's Saturn at 2 Taurus--in the 10th house if career. Pluto is transiting Tucker's 7th house of open enemies. Pluto trumps Saturn in this challenging aspect. Open enemies win by knocking his off air. Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services https://seacoastastrological.com/ Our email: [email protected] [email protected] Subscribe to Provocateur Astrology 2 on Youtube Subscribe to Provocateur Astrology on Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Rumble, twitter, #tuckercarlson #foxnews #astrology

