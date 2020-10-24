Al-Baghdadi Killed!

Taking with him the credibility of the mainstream media...



"Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been exploiting women as sex slaves, and a horrifying story of a new victim has now emerged.



"American aid worker Kayla Mueller, who was very vocal in expressing her disapproval of human misery in Syria, was unfortunately abducted by Islamist militants. According to reports, she had travelled from across the Turkish border to visit a hospital in Aleppo as part of her humanitarian work in the Syrian region. She was accompanying a contractor from the Doctors Without Borders group, who had requested her assistance for the trip to the hospital. Mueller was taken by IS operatives during the road trip to Aleppo, and was held captive for over 17 months in Raqqa. She was housed in IS leader Abu Sayyaf’s house as a prisoner for Baghdadi, who repeatedly raped her. According to sources, Baghdadi’s jihadi cohorts even ripped out Mueller’s finger nails before informing her that she would be forcibly married to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Ironically, a marriage is considered Islamic only if the woman consents to it, which means that Baghdadi’s forced marriage and rape of Mueller was entirely un-Islamic. Strangely, Baghdadi claims he is a ‘leader’ of Muslims around the world.



The IS later claimed that Mueller died as a result of Jordanian airstrikes in the region. Though U.S. officials confirmed her death, they denied that any Jordanian airstrikes had been carried out that day, which means that Mueller’s death is still unexplained and mysterious. Many believe she was murdered by the IS.