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Dinin Maskeye ALET EDİLMESİ !
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10 views • December 12, 2020
Bu öyle büyük bir SAHTEKARLIK düzeni ki, her yeri, her kurumu buna öyle ya da böyle ortak ediyorlar. Şu video bile bu SAHTEKARLIĞI açıkça ifşa ediyor ama bazı gözler görmüyor, kulaklar işitmiyor halen maalesef !
Kaynak :
https://www.instagram.com/p/CIi5B5MKZ3F/
https://www.konyakultur.gov.tr/index.php?route=modules/news&;new_id=155
https://www.instagram.com/p/CIi5B5MKZ3F/
Kaynak :
https://www.instagram.com/p/CIi5B5MKZ3F/
https://www.konyakultur.gov.tr/index.php?route=modules/news&;new_id=155
https://www.instagram.com/p/CIi5B5MKZ3F/
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