Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
[Nov 15, 2017] TFR - 112 - Revolutionary Radio with Mark Sargent: FE Clues And The 2017 Conference
channel image
Rob Skiba
606 Subscribers
9 views
Published 21 hours ago

In this broadcast, I spoke with Mark Sargent about how he got into Flat Earth, how his “Flat Earth Clues” video series came to be and what he thought about the recent 2017 First Annual Flat Earth International Conference, which was held in Raleigh, NC.


website: www.testingtheglobe.com


http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com


If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com


geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy

Keywords
sciencetechnologycosmologyphotographyastronomygeology

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket