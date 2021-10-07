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Financial Expert Predicts That The COLLAPSE Will Be THIS MONTH - Tim Cast
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240 views • October 07, 2021
Financial Expert Predicts That The COLLAPSE Will Be THIS MONTH
Tim, Ian, and Lydia join coworker, podcaster, author, and former adjunct professor Shane Cashman to analyze the pending economic collapse, as predicted by the preeminent financial expert.
Sign Up For Exclusive Episodes At https://timcast.com/
Guest: Shane Cashman
@ShaneCashman
Tales From The Inverted World
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7qGeFv85Oyct3xlKq-pedw
Merch - https://timcast.creator-spring.com
Hosts:
Tim @Timcast (everywhere)
Ian @IanCrossland (everywhere)
Lydia @SourPatchLyds (Twitter, Minds), @RealSourPatchLyds (Gab, Instagram)
Podcast available on iTunes and Spotify, coming soon to all podcast platforms!
Tim, Ian, and Lydia join coworker, podcaster, author, and former adjunct professor Shane Cashman to analyze the pending economic collapse, as predicted by the preeminent financial expert.
Sign Up For Exclusive Episodes At https://timcast.com/
Guest: Shane Cashman
@ShaneCashman
Tales From The Inverted World
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7qGeFv85Oyct3xlKq-pedw
Merch - https://timcast.creator-spring.com
Hosts:
Tim @Timcast (everywhere)
Ian @IanCrossland (everywhere)
Lydia @SourPatchLyds (Twitter, Minds), @RealSourPatchLyds (Gab, Instagram)
Podcast available on iTunes and Spotify, coming soon to all podcast platforms!
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