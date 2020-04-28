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Douglas Valentine Interview - How The COVID-19 Police State Was Born In Vietnam
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44 views • April 28, 2020
Whitney Webb is joined today by author and researcher Douglas Valentine. Doug is the author of 4 excellent books, of which "The Phoenix Program: America's Use of Terror in Vietnam" is particularly relevant to what is taking place today. Whitney and Doug discuss what took place all those years ago in Vietnam, the subversive efforts led by the CIA, and how it seems to be the groundwork for what is being implemented today under the guise of COVID-19.
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