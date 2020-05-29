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Dr Buttar Accuses Fauci, Gates & The Media For Using COVID-19 To Drive Hidden Agenda
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44 views • May 29, 2020
Produced by: Valuetainment, posted on YT on 28 April 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnbf9wccdxE&t=1500s
Dr. Rashid A. Buttar has a virtual sit down with Patrick Bet-David. Ask Dr. Buttar on his site and get all videos https://bit.ly/3bPykHS Subscribe to Dr. Buttar's channel https://bit.ly/3bOkvcF
Get his book https://amzn.to/2SbvNjq The 9 Steps to Keep the Doctor Away: Simple Actions to Shift Your Body and Mind to Optimum Health for Greater Longevity
About the guest: Rashid Buttar is an American osteopathic physician from Charlotte, North Carolina. He is known for his controversial use of chelation therapy for numerous conditions, including autism and cancer. He has been reprimanded by the North Carolina Board of Medical Examiners for unethical treatment of patients.
Follow Dr. Buttar on:
Instagram: https://bit.ly/2W4J8v8
Twitter: https://bit.ly/2VKFuYw
About Patrick Bet-David: Patrick’s story starts with his family immigrating to America when he was 10-years old. His parents fled Iran as refugees during the Iranian revolution and were eventually granted U.S. citizenship. After high school Patrick joined the U.S. military and served in the 101st Airborne before starting a business career in the financial services industry. After a tenure with a couple of traditional companies, he was inspired to launch PHP Agency Inc., an insurance sales, marketing and distribution company – and did so before he turned 30.
Subscribe to Valuetainment for weekly videos http://bit.ly/2aPEwD4
PBD Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patrickbetd...
PBD Twitter: https://twitter.com/patrickbetdavid
PBD Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/patrick-b...
Intro song : “Sweet Victory” by R-Mean. Available on all digital platforms courtesy of Pentagon Records LLC Link: http://bit.ly/36uToQT
Music selection used through agreement with Epidemic Sound http://bit.ly/2B8DxK1
To reach the Valuetainment team you can email: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnbf9wccdxE&t=1500s
Dr. Rashid A. Buttar has a virtual sit down with Patrick Bet-David. Ask Dr. Buttar on his site and get all videos https://bit.ly/3bPykHS Subscribe to Dr. Buttar's channel https://bit.ly/3bOkvcF
Get his book https://amzn.to/2SbvNjq The 9 Steps to Keep the Doctor Away: Simple Actions to Shift Your Body and Mind to Optimum Health for Greater Longevity
About the guest: Rashid Buttar is an American osteopathic physician from Charlotte, North Carolina. He is known for his controversial use of chelation therapy for numerous conditions, including autism and cancer. He has been reprimanded by the North Carolina Board of Medical Examiners for unethical treatment of patients.
Follow Dr. Buttar on:
Instagram: https://bit.ly/2W4J8v8
Twitter: https://bit.ly/2VKFuYw
About Patrick Bet-David: Patrick’s story starts with his family immigrating to America when he was 10-years old. His parents fled Iran as refugees during the Iranian revolution and were eventually granted U.S. citizenship. After high school Patrick joined the U.S. military and served in the 101st Airborne before starting a business career in the financial services industry. After a tenure with a couple of traditional companies, he was inspired to launch PHP Agency Inc., an insurance sales, marketing and distribution company – and did so before he turned 30.
Subscribe to Valuetainment for weekly videos http://bit.ly/2aPEwD4
PBD Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patrickbetd...
PBD Twitter: https://twitter.com/patrickbetdavid
PBD Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/patrick-b...
Intro song : “Sweet Victory” by R-Mean. Available on all digital platforms courtesy of Pentagon Records LLC Link: http://bit.ly/36uToQT
Music selection used through agreement with Epidemic Sound http://bit.ly/2B8DxK1
To reach the Valuetainment team you can email: [email protected]
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