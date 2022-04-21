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The Administration Continues Its Agenda - Presidential FY 2023 Budget
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11 views • April 21, 2022
With the announcement from the US Department of Education (contained below), The Liberty Belles are covering the Administration’s Plan to Continue the agenda. Lynne and Suzanne go over the presidential fiscal year 2023 budget, which contains elements related to education in every department mentioned, amounting to $2.8 trillion dollars. If this isn’t insult enough, one can expect property taxes to rise because of an increase in “school tax” that will more than likely come about due to “guidelines” for indoor air quality, “clean” school bus programs, and the climate change/green deal agenda.
Don’t forget to get your tickets for The Liberty Belles “Summer Spectacular: Walk Through Study of Pilgrim’s Progress”. Space is limited to 100 households. Cost is $25.00 per family when purchasing from now until May 22nd, 2022. Beginning May 23rd, the price will be $45.00 per family.
See all The Liberty Belles shows on Rumble, BitChute, UgeTube, and Brighteon. Check out Lynne Taylor at commoncorediva.com as well as on Sons of Liberty Radio every Wednesday at 6 AM with Tim Brown on “Rotten to the Core Wednesdays”. Suzanne Hamner can be found at Sons of Liberty Media and Brighteon at “Hamner It Out”.
If you have questions, comments, or have a topic you would like The Liberty Belles to investigate and cover in one of our shows, please email Suzanne at [email protected]. Don’t forget to drop by The Liberty Belles Facebook page and leave your thoughts and comments.
As always, Stay vigilant! Armor up Fed Warriors!
Resources:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/04/04/fact-sheet-the-biden-harris-action-plan-for-building-better-school-infrastructure/
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/White-House-School-Infrastructure-Toolkit-04.04.22.pdf
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/03/17/fact-sheet-biden-administration-launches-effort-to-improve-ventilation-and-reduce-the-spread-of-covid-19-in-buildings/
https://www.epa.gov/international-cooperation/epas-role-united-nations-economic-and-social-council
https://www.epa.gov/cleanschoolbus/prepare-clean-school-bus-funding
https://futurism.com/the-byte/electric-cars-lighting-houses-on-fire
https://shellrecharge.com/en-us/solutions
https://shellrecharge.com/en-us/solutions/industry/apartments-condos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XWq-Mq1Uqpw – Why Tesla, GM and other EV Companies Have a Fire Problem
https://www.commoncorediva.com/aiovg_videos/when-infrastructure-actually-means-more-federal-expansion-into-your-life/
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/bombshell-how-the-infrastructure-investment-jobs-act-supply-chain-crisis-are-all-tied-to-this-video/
https://www.commoncorediva.com/aiovg_videos/the-states-american-rescue-plans-esser-elementary-secondary-state-emergency-relief-funds-forgiving-immoral-predatory-practices-at-taxpayer-expense/
https://www.commoncorediva.com/2015/02/12/tech-thursday-aligned-apprentices/
https://www.commoncorediva.com/2020/07/12/education-covids-jackpot/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XWq-Mq1Uqpw&;t=3s
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/bombshell-career-caste-system-on-the-rise-in-the-us/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/orTrhO0u5SzY/ - HR 3684 – Infrastructure Includes Everything
https://www.bitchute.com/video/40DaDXxuPMBM/ - Medical Caste System/How Education Contributes
https://www.commoncorediva.com/2019/05/15/know-thy-neighbor/
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0251049
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/budget_fy2023.pdf
Don’t forget to get your tickets for The Liberty Belles “Summer Spectacular: Walk Through Study of Pilgrim’s Progress”. Space is limited to 100 households. Cost is $25.00 per family when purchasing from now until May 22nd, 2022. Beginning May 23rd, the price will be $45.00 per family.
See all The Liberty Belles shows on Rumble, BitChute, UgeTube, and Brighteon. Check out Lynne Taylor at commoncorediva.com as well as on Sons of Liberty Radio every Wednesday at 6 AM with Tim Brown on “Rotten to the Core Wednesdays”. Suzanne Hamner can be found at Sons of Liberty Media and Brighteon at “Hamner It Out”.
If you have questions, comments, or have a topic you would like The Liberty Belles to investigate and cover in one of our shows, please email Suzanne at [email protected]. Don’t forget to drop by The Liberty Belles Facebook page and leave your thoughts and comments.
As always, Stay vigilant! Armor up Fed Warriors!
Resources:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/04/04/fact-sheet-the-biden-harris-action-plan-for-building-better-school-infrastructure/
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/White-House-School-Infrastructure-Toolkit-04.04.22.pdf
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/03/17/fact-sheet-biden-administration-launches-effort-to-improve-ventilation-and-reduce-the-spread-of-covid-19-in-buildings/
https://www.epa.gov/international-cooperation/epas-role-united-nations-economic-and-social-council
https://www.epa.gov/cleanschoolbus/prepare-clean-school-bus-funding
https://futurism.com/the-byte/electric-cars-lighting-houses-on-fire
https://shellrecharge.com/en-us/solutions
https://shellrecharge.com/en-us/solutions/industry/apartments-condos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XWq-Mq1Uqpw – Why Tesla, GM and other EV Companies Have a Fire Problem
https://www.commoncorediva.com/aiovg_videos/when-infrastructure-actually-means-more-federal-expansion-into-your-life/
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/bombshell-how-the-infrastructure-investment-jobs-act-supply-chain-crisis-are-all-tied-to-this-video/
https://www.commoncorediva.com/aiovg_videos/the-states-american-rescue-plans-esser-elementary-secondary-state-emergency-relief-funds-forgiving-immoral-predatory-practices-at-taxpayer-expense/
https://www.commoncorediva.com/2015/02/12/tech-thursday-aligned-apprentices/
https://www.commoncorediva.com/2020/07/12/education-covids-jackpot/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XWq-Mq1Uqpw&;t=3s
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/bombshell-career-caste-system-on-the-rise-in-the-us/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/orTrhO0u5SzY/ - HR 3684 – Infrastructure Includes Everything
https://www.bitchute.com/video/40DaDXxuPMBM/ - Medical Caste System/How Education Contributes
https://www.commoncorediva.com/2019/05/15/know-thy-neighbor/
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0251049
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/budget_fy2023.pdf
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