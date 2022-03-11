ATTORNEY THOMAS RENZ'S COVID TESTIMONY - "I submit to you that Anthony Fauci is a fraud, a liar and corrupt, or the most negligent, ignorant man on the planet"

A very powerful statement from Thomas Renz.He explains..."I am the person who gets the phone call when your loved one's dying, or being murdered in a hospital, when you're injured by the vaccine and they're telling you that you've got a mental disorder""When Peter McCullough, and doctors like Peter McCullough, get a threatening letter from their state medical board - we're going take your licence because you're too busy saving lives to follow the narrative, I get the phone call"He goes on to expose how the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) has been actively promoting flu vaccines for many years.Simply replace the word 'influenza' with 'COVID-19'"You've all been manipulated, you've been lied to""I'm alleging corruption on a massive scale, and I challenge anybody to give me a hard time about that, because I'll see you in court"You can watch the entire "Expert Panel Discussion on COVID-19 and Medical Freedom" here...