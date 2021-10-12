CCP Using Nagajin Lake Movie to Brainwash Chinese To Love CCP & Hate Americans

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The CCP used the Korean War to kill a million Kuomintang soldiers surrendered to them. But now they are using the Nagajin Lake movie to brainwash the Chinese to love the CCP and hate the Americans.