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Keith Hayashi Promises To Meet With Jessica Following BOE Testimonies
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1 view • April 23, 2022
On April 21, 2022 several concerned parents, uncles and aunties testified with the Board of Education regarding Hawaii being the last state still mandating school children to wear masks. Following the testimonies, the people went down stairs to see if they could find Interim HIDOE Superintendent, Keith Hayashi, and make an appointment. Keith Hayashi didn't hide this time and promised to call Jessica "tomorrow". The following day, Jessica said Keith Hayashi did call her and scheduled an appointment for Thursday, April 28 at 3:30pm. However, many of the conditions Hayashi asked for appeared to be very demeaning and discriminatory.
Unmask Our Keiki
http://UnmaskOurKeiki.org
Drone courtesy of Hawaii Free Speech News
https://www.hawaiifreespeech.news
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#UnMask #Keiki #Hawaii
Unmask Our Keiki
http://UnmaskOurKeiki.org
Drone courtesy of Hawaii Free Speech News
https://www.hawaiifreespeech.news
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#UnMask #Keiki #Hawaii
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