The EPA is set to Approve a Super Toxic Pesticide for our food supply 🚩🚩🚩

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🚩 BREAKING: the corrupt EPA is set to approve a pesticide so Toxic that even at low doses it:
• LOWERS TESTOSTERONE
• Delays Puberty
• Poisons the nervous system
The food we eat will likely soon be drenched in Chlormequat - including grains, meat, & animal products.
https://twitter.com/NaturallyFTW/status/1683563821942599680?s=20