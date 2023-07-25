The EPA is set to Approve a Super Toxic Pesticide for our food supply 🚩🚩🚩

🚩 BREAKING: the corrupt EPA is set to approve a pesticide so Toxic that even at low doses it:
• LOWERS TESTOSTERONE
• Delays Puberty
• Poisons the nervous system
The food we eat will likely soon be drenched in Chlormequat - including grains, meat, & animal products.
https://twitter.com/NaturallyFTW/status/1683563821942599680?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.