The EPA is set to Approve a Super Toxic Pesticide for our food supply 🚩🚩🚩
🚩 BREAKING: the corrupt EPA is set to approve a pesticide so Toxic that even at low doses it:


• LOWERS TESTOSTERONE

• Delays Puberty

• Poisons the nervous system


The food we eat will likely soon be drenched in Chlormequat - including grains, meat, & animal products.


https://twitter.com/NaturallyFTW/status/1683563821942599680?s=20

epapoisondangeroustoxic pesticidechlormequat

