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Tighten the Screws! | Free Thinkers Podcast | Ep 26
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10 views • November 16, 2021
On this episode of the Free Thinkers Podcast, Rusty covers the Virginia bellwether gubernatorial race, introduces you to the amazing Winsome Sears, encourages all Americans to get involved in every local race, covers the ongoing tyrannical mandates and shows hope of what pushback changes. Like we always say, “One by one, we all say NO!” We can make a difference. Last night was the proof off that. Let’s enjoy the win, get back to work and tighten the screws to defeat this evil! All that and more on this episode.
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