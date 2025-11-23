The Fog of War is Thickening - Here's What's REALLY Happening

John Michael Chambers cuts through the confusion, revealing why the current political chaos is a necessary and calculated part of a larger military operation. Appearing weak when you are strong, creating sound in the east to strike in the west—this is the art of war in action. We break down why Trump's seemingly divisive actions, from playing golf with Lindsey Graham to his Israel stance, are tactical maneuvers designed to expose the truth and win the hearts and minds of the people.





This is Fifth Generation Warfare, and the "fog of war" is a deliberate camouflage for the white hats' next moves. The false left-right paradigm is crumbling, and the real issues—Epstein, Israel, and deep-state corruption—are finally coming to light. Trust the plan. The hammer will drop at the right time.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





