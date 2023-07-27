Base Spike Detox Explained by Dr. Peter McCullough

(July 26, 2023) COVID-19 injection 'Base Spike Detox' by Dr. Peter McCullough: "Multiple COVID-19 illnesses and or vaccinations--accumulation of Spike protein in the body is the problem. Base Spike Detox is a triple combination of OTC supplements can can aid in ridding the body of Spike protein. Nattokinase 2000 FU (100 mg) bid, Bromelain 500 mg qd, and nano/liposomal Curcumin 500 mg bid. No therapeutic claims can be made since large RCTs have not yet been planned or completed."





