Base Spike Detox Explained by Dr. Peter McCullough
Prevent Global Genocide
(July 26, 2023) COVID-19 injection 'Base Spike Detox' by Dr. Peter McCullough: "Multiple COVID-19 illnesses and or vaccinations--accumulation of Spike protein in the body is the problem. Base Spike Detox is a triple combination of OTC supplements can can aid in ridding the body of Spike protein. Nattokinase 2000 FU (100 mg) bid, Bromelain 500 mg qd, and nano/liposomal Curcumin 500 mg bid. No therapeutic claims can be made since large RCTs have not yet been planned or completed."


Dr. Peter McCullough on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v32oaju-base-spike-detox-explained-by-dr.-mccullough.html

Dr. Peter McCullough's website: https://www.petermcculloughmd.com/


Full interview on 'The Joe Pags Show': https://rumble.com/v32lyre-dr-peter-mccullough-on-jamie-foxx-tori-kelly-bronny-james-and-more.html

