2/26/2023 Miles Guo: Recently, it was revealed that many students in Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and other places were infected with norovirus. It is both a result of the COVID vaccine disaster and the prelude for the CCP to prepare for its political campaigns or wage a war.

#norovirus #COVIDvaccinedisaster #CCP





2/26/2023 文贵直播：近日曝出的江浙等地众多学生感染诺如病毒既是疫苗灾难的结果，也是中共为了采取政治行动或发动战争的铺垫

#诺如病毒 #疫苗灾难 #中共