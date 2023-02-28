https://gettr.com/post/p29xhue3fff
2/26/2023 Miles Guo: Recently, it was revealed that many students in Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and other places were infected with norovirus. It is both a result of the COVID vaccine disaster and the prelude for the CCP to prepare for its political campaigns or wage a war.
#norovirus #COVIDvaccinedisaster #CCP
2/26/2023 文贵直播：近日曝出的江浙等地众多学生感染诺如病毒既是疫苗灾难的结果，也是中共为了采取政治行动或发动战争的铺垫
#诺如病毒 #疫苗灾难 #中共
