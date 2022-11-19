Create New Account
Home Prices in China Face the Biggest Drop in Seven Years
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 10 days ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/527696

Summary：11/18/2022 China has introduced policies to rescue the market as home prices face the biggest drop in seven years. But analysts raised concerns that the bailout measures might not be effective, as these methods did not target the core problem of the ongoing crisis, a weakening demand.

