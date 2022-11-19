Home Prices in China Face the Biggest Drop in Seven Years

https://gnews.org/articles/527696
Summary：11/18/2022 China has introduced policies to rescue the market as home prices face the biggest drop in seven years. But analysts raised concerns that the bailout measures might not be effective, as these methods did not target the core problem of the ongoing crisis, a weakening demand.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.