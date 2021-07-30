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The Moronavirus gods have established your risk by "counting and weighing the unknown"
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30 views • July 30, 2021
Safety trials end 2023 earliest. Until then, we can only "weigh the unknown" - https://SILVIEW.media
Also check out our original memes site: https://truth-memes.com
Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/silview
Also check out our original memes site: https://truth-memes.com
Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/silview
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