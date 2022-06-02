Europe’s Path to Self-Destruction: Following US. as Global Order Comes Apart

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To help make sense of it all, Vijay Prashad, Executive Director of the Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research and author of “Washington Bullets: A History of the CIA, Coups, and Assassinations,” joins Dispatches with Rania Khalek.
TIME CODES
0:00 Intro
1:46 Why has Europe ceded control to the US?
8:43 Inflation & madman theory to dominate Russia & China
16:43 NATO expands to Sweden & Finland
22:03 Is Ukraine losing?
31:08 Media complicity in whitewashing Nazis
37:59 Russia’s resilience against sanctions
46:10 Food insecurity & fuel shortages in Sri Lanka
55:00 Republicans are NOT antiwar
1:00:49 Mass shootings in the US
1:06:38 Death of liberalism