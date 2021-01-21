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Can Trump be "The Father of All Lies"?
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452 views • January 21, 2021
Maybe he is the father of all lies? And i follow this guy for almost an year. "America first" my ass. Nobody is above the others. All people are equal to God eyes.
Site:
https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/belas-2.html
Site:
https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/belas-2.html
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