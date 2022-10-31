Socialism Is Built on the Sacrifice of Lives

https://gnews.org/articles/499440
Summary：10/29/2022 Xi Jinping said that “Socialism was built on the sacrifice of lives, and the same is true in the new era”. How many more lives will the Chinese have to sacrifice in exchange for the long-live socialism that Xi wants?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.