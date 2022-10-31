Socialism Is Built on the Sacrifice of Lives

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https://gnews.org/articles/499440
Summary：10/29/2022 Xi Jinping said that “Socialism was built on the sacrifice of lives, and the same is true in the new era”. How many more lives will the Chinese have to sacrifice in exchange for the long-live socialism that Xi wants?