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VIRAL VIDEO, NEARLY 3 MILLION VIEWS TO DATE ON YOUTUBE. TOPICAL DIGEST 'OUTAKE LEFT IN' SERIES.
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40 views • February 15, 2021
JUST IN CASE YOU MISSED IT, A lawyer appearing before a judge at a virtual court case via Zoom appeared on screen as a cat - after not realising a filter was switched on. Rod Ponton was 'feline' fine as he entered the zoom call held in Texas, but should've 'paws-ed' before switching his camera on. Rod's child had used the computer before him and left a cat filter on. Fur-real! Trying to avoid a 'cat-astrophe', Judge Roy Ferguson quickly gave Mr Ponton a heads-up that he had appeared on the chat as a white fluffy kitten.
Lawyer uses Zoom filter by mistake - 'I'm not a cat'
https://youtu.be/qcnnI6HD6DU
Lawyer uses Zoom filter by mistake - 'I'm not a cat'
https://youtu.be/qcnnI6HD6DU
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