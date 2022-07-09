CPS Preys On The Children Of Addicts: The Opioid Addiction And Child Trafficking Connection

Stew Peters Show.





CPS knows they cannot steal children in the womb, so they wait until the babies are born to pounce.





Kathrine Lester joins to desperately cry for help after her grandson was kidnapped by CPS after he was born.





Kathrine’s daughter was a drug abuser, and after calling her local sheriff’s department and CPS to try and get her grandson to a safe state, they had denied her until he was born.





Kathrine learned very quickly the TRUE agenda of CPS soon after.





Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1bkiu5-cps-preys-on-the-children-of-addicts-the-opioid-addiction-and-child-traffic.html



