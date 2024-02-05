Living Exponentially: Professor David Clements, Let My People Go

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Professor David Clements shares with Eileen how he was inspired to make the movie, "Let My People Go." From prosecutor to professor to being labeled a "domestic terrorist," he believes that it was all providential. It is a modern day deliverance story where the American people are the slaves persecuted for exercising their freedoms and controlled by the warlords of a rigged election.





https://letmypeoplego.movie/





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/