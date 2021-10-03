© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Classic CNN Fake News Propaganda - IRAQ from Saudi Arabia 🤣🤣🤣
Follow
0
Share
Report
73 views • October 03, 2021
Remember when CNN faked the whole IRAQ broadcast?
#MockingbirdMedia #MSMLies #MSMPropaganda #LameStreamMedia #MainStreamMedia #FakeStreamMedia #CNN #CommunistNewsNetwork
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
Kicked off of Twitter twice and Facebook several times for telling the truth.
#MockingbirdMedia #MSMLies #MSMPropaganda #LameStreamMedia #MainStreamMedia #FakeStreamMedia #CNN #CommunistNewsNetwork
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
Kicked off of Twitter twice and Facebook several times for telling the truth.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.