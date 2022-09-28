================(world orders review)

NORD STREAM 1 & 2 SABOTAGED

(A Very Dangerous Development)

The Masonic/Zionist world mafia at work? Sure looks like it from first views. They need a world conflict as part of their plans to bring in world government. Both sides we believe cannot be trusted, both sides have compromised governments. This is a few reports that discuss the event and speculate upon the possible outcome. Certainly it does look like the Zion Mafia have played a most desperately dangerous hand. It is to early to apportion blame unequivocally, but it certainly does not look good for the US regime given the statements of Biden and the rabid dog know a Victoria Nuland (aka VICTORIA NUDELMAN KAGAN). Let us all hope and pray that the cool heads prevail on all sides. Make no mistake, this is a very dangerous moment they have conjured up for their SOS banker masters.

Nuland is Jewish and is the daughter of Yale bioethics and medicine professor Sherwin B. Nuland, the family’s original surname being Nudelman. She graduated from Choate Rosemary Hall in 1979 and has a B.A. from Brown University. Nuland is married to historian Robert Kagan, with whom she has two children. Nuland speaks Russian, French, and some Chinese. Victoria Nulands real name should be VICTORIA NUDELMAN KAGAN but that sounds so Rabbinical and Khazar doesn't it So she goes by Victoria Nuland

HUSBAND [WAR MONGER EXTRAORDINAIRE]

Robert Kagan (born September 26, 1958 in Athens, Greece) is an American historian, author and foreign policy commentator at the Brookings Institution. He was a co-founder of the Project for the New American Century. More recently, his book The World America Made has been publicly endorsed by US President Barack Obama, and its theme was referenced in his 2012 State of the Union Address.





The 9/11 terrorist attacks provided the Bush Administration with a much sought-after pretext to implement a hawkish pre-existing agenda expounded in detail and vigorously lobbied for during the Nineties by the highly influential neo-conservative lobby group named the Project for the New American Century (PNAC). Since its inception in 1997, PNAC has consistently been the most hawkish of the coterie of neo-con think tanks which provide the Bush administration with its intellectual backbone.

In its seminal report of 2000, ‘Rebuilding America’s Defenses: Strategy, Forces and Resources for a New Century’, the Project observed that its militaristic agenda might prove difficult to implement“ABSENT A CATASTROPHIC AND CATALYSING EVENT…A NEW PEARL HARBOR” 9/11 proved just so and the so-called “war on terrorism” has been the cover for a new projection of American power See www.newamericancentury.org/RebuildingAmericasDefenses.pdf





BROTHER IN LAW:

Frederick W. Kagan is an American resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), and a former professor of military history at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.





Some AEI scholars are considered to be some of the leading architects of the second Bush administration’s public policy. More than twenty AEI scholars and fellows served either in a Bush administration policy post or on one of the government’s many panels and commissions.

Contributor reports:

