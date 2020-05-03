Things Are About to Get Crazy And This Is Just The Beginning

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(Banned by YouTube) The COVID-19 Plandemic - An Agenda for Rapid Depopulation and Total A.I. Control:
https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2/the-c...
(Banned by YouTube) Wake Up! This Plandemic is Fake - Break the Lockdown NOW or Face Mass Famine Across The World:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z_1xXU...
[URGENT] "Within The NEXT Few Weeks" Dr. Rashid Buttar:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uVPvv...
USDA Let Millions of Pounds of Food Rot While Food-Bank Demand Soared:
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/04...
Food Supply Being Destroyed:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zoxui...
Federal Government Open to New Law to Fight Pandemic Misinformation:
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/covi...
The Complete Works of Stefan Verstappen:
https://www.chinastrategies.com/
The Fullerton Informer - The Most Important Video in the World:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LjXi1...
Press For Truth Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/weavings...
Jeff Berwick Dollar Vigilante Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpf2...
HighImpactVlogs Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpim...
James Corbett Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/corbettr...
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://mega.nz/file/iK4XBKbA#tzVBkH7...
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!