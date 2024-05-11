5 Heavenly Friends to Help You Reach New Spiritual Heights

Key Lesson: We have no greater friend in life than the small part of us that loves what is True. The more we work to honor this relationship, and recognize our responsibility to help strengthen it, the more confidently we are able to call on it...as it proves, time and time again, the value of our love for it.

