5 Heavenly Friends to Help You Reach New Spiritual Heights
Key Lesson:  We have no greater friend in life than the small part of us that loves what is True.  The more we work to honor this relationship, and recognize our responsibility to help strengthen it, the more confidently we are able to call on it...as it proves, time and time again, the value of our love for it.

To join in Guy's FREE TALK on Insight Timer every Saturday morning at 8am PT, go to:  https://www.guyfinley.org/insighttimer

For more information on Guy:  https://www.linktr.ee/guyfinley

For Guy's website:  https://www.guyfinley.org

To help us by making a one-time or recurring donation:  https://www.guyfinley.org/donate





