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EP 2061-9A Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best Resigns Following City Council Vote to Defund Police
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7 views • August 13, 2020
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EP 2061-9A Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best Resigns Following City Council Vote to Defund Police

 Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best will be resigning on Wednesday morning, following the city council voting to defund the police amid massive unrest.   The news of Best’s resignation came one day after dozens of businesses were looted once again .. On Tuesday evening after news of her resignation leaked, Chief Best emailed Seattle police officers explaining her decision.
“It was a difficult decision for me, but when it’s time, it’s time,” Best wrote. “I am confident the department will make it through these difficult times. You truly are the best police department in the country, and please trust me when I say, the vast majority of people in Seattle support you and appreciate you.”  EP 2061-9A Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best Resigns Following City Council Vote to Defund Police – The Pete Santilli Show   https://bit.ly/33R2fhE 
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