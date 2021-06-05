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Κώδικας Μυστηρίων (5/6/2021) μέρος ΄Α:Παναγιώτης Τουλάτος για εμβόλια ,πόλεμο γονιδίων , μυστικά πυραμίδων , ενοποιημένα πεδία , δύναμη Ε ,Αποκωδικοποιήση αγάπης ,μεταφυσικά φαινόμενα !
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1570 views • June 07, 2021
Το πρώτο μέρος της τηλεοπτικής εκπομπής του Σαββάτου 5 Ιουνίου με μία συνέντευξη εφ' όλης της ύλης με τον γνωστό συγγραφέα Παναγιώτη Τουλάτο .Το δεύτερο μέρος με τον Eλευθέριο Διαμαντάρα για τα μυστικά των Δελφών μπορείτε να το δείτε εδώ:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5h1CUl_pSLg
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