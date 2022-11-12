A commentary about THE REVELATION OF JOHN'S SPIRITUAL INTERPRETATION based on THE NEW REVELATION

A modest commentary based on disclosures of the prophetic language or spiritual language of correspondences found in 'Advent of Christ' through Gottfried Mayerhofer, 'Himmelsgaben' (Gifts of Heaven) through Jakob Lorber and various other books of the New Revelation ('The Great Gospel of John', 'Explanation of the Scriptures', 'The Spiritual Sun' - all through Jakob Lorber)

The spiritual understanding of the Revelation of John and particularly of its link with the New Revelation appears to be for us, people of the End Time, of the greatest importance, as it relates to great spiritual, religious and social events that we are meant to see and participate in the near future.

Everything that is said here is meant not to convince, but just to challenge the genuine Christians and seekers of truth to do their own research using the Bible, The New Revelation and their actual knowledge about the social, scientific and religious circumstances of the period we are living in.

