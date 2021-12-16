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Irish Senator blasts European vax mandates, Big Pharma for profiting off virus
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Senator Sharon Keogan raises her voice in opposition to vaccine mandates being imposed across Europe. She also points out that the top 8 shareholders of Pfizer and Moderna stock have seen their wealth increase by nearly 9 billion since news of the 'Omicron' variant has gone public.
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