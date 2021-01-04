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Islam Debate-Part 4 (Debate between Dr. Robert A. Morey and Dr. Jamal Badawi)
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3 views • January 04, 2021
The University of South Carolina, at Columbus, SC on Nov. 09, 1996 hosts a debate between Dr. Robert A. Morey and Dr. Jamal Badawi. This
was a cordial discussion on why Christians and Muslims disagree with each other over who is the true God. The God of the Bible or the God
of the Qur'an. Also, see Dr. Morey's book: https://www.xulonpress.com/bookstore/bookdetail.php?PB_ISBN=9781613790755&;HC_ISBN=
was a cordial discussion on why Christians and Muslims disagree with each other over who is the true God. The God of the Bible or the God
of the Qur'an. Also, see Dr. Morey's book: https://www.xulonpress.com/bookstore/bookdetail.php?PB_ISBN=9781613790755&;HC_ISBN=
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