“New Normal”, Environmentalism, I Corinthians 5, “Moral Majority”, Migrant Murders, Peter Thiel
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
43 views • 9 months ago

SR 2024-08-01 Axel Muganwa Rudakubana

Topic list:

* Deletion and censorship is the “new normal”.
* Richard Bennett first got this wrong but then got it very right.
* The TRUTH behind Romans 13.
* Larry Wessels’ Pastor met this fate: can we guess why?
* Johnny’s epiphany on Francis’ environmentalism.
* Recap: seatbelts and precrime.
* “And through his cunning also he shall cause craft to prosper...”
* “Moral Majority” ecumenists and the Sir Saint Thomas More Law Society.
* What’s really going on with the Southport little girl knifings?
* Who is responsible for the crimes of “migrants”?
* “Separation of Church and State”
* Papal PayPal’s “Homosexual Christian” Peter Thiel behind Zuckerberg, Vance and more.
* Why the CIA-Jesuit Machine loves to use and exploit homosexuals.
* Can you keep the Ten Commandments?

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

On Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

 

On Odysee
https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4

On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill

Bill’s email:
bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

_____________________

Darnell’s blog
https://independentconservative.com/

 

Darnell McGavock Sr. on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1I3-woaC7geaf8IIbPud4A

_____________________

Mr. Alex on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/alex.h.kuen

