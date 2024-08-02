“New Normal”, Environmentalism, I Corinthians 5, “Moral Majority”, Migrant Murders, Peter Thiel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2024-08-01 Axel Muganwa Rudakubana
Topic list:
* Deletion and censorship is the “new normal”.
* Richard Bennett first got this wrong but then got it very right.
* The TRUTH behind Romans 13.
* Larry Wessels’ Pastor met this fate: can we guess why?
* Johnny’s epiphany on Francis’ environmentalism.
* Recap: seatbelts and precrime.
* “And through his cunning also he shall cause craft to prosper...”
* “Moral Majority” ecumenists and the Sir Saint Thomas More Law Society.
* What’s really going on with the Southport little girl knifings?
* Who is responsible for the crimes of “migrants”?
* “Separation of Church and State”
* Papal PayPal’s “Homosexual Christian” Peter Thiel behind Zuckerberg, Vance and more.
* Why the CIA-Jesuit Machine loves to use and exploit homosexuals.
* Can you keep the Ten Commandments?
