Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Two Witnesses Set the World on Fire
96 views
channel image
Scott Stephens TV
Published a day ago |

Just when the global leaders of the Satanic World Order think they have everything locked down and under their tyrannical control, Almighty God, Who is Just, sends His Two Witnesses to set the world on fire and wreak havoc on the ungodly.

Link to Scott's BitChute channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/


Link to Scott's Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/scottstephenstv


Link to Scott’s iConnectFX channel: https://iconnectfx.com/ng/channel/scott_stephens_tv


Link to Scott’s Odysee channel: https://odysee.com/@ScottStephensTV:c


Link to Scott’s Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-2121064


Link to Scott’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkW7sujE5ae4W8txo3_NP9w


Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.


Link to Scott's ebooks (Personal Evangelism: Knowing God and Making Him Known; Now This is Eternal Life; You Must Be Born Again) on Amazon Kindle:


http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1


Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:


https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV


SCOTT STEPHENS TV

PO BOX 391

OWASSO, OK 74055

Keywords
beastglobalismjusticeapocalypserevelationtyrannyantichristmartyrsworld economic forummoses and elijah

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket