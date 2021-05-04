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DR. BARRIE TROWER ROYAL NAVY MICROWAVE WEAPONS EXPERT TALKS ABOUT WHAT 5G WILL DO TO YOUR BODY
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50 views • May 04, 2021
5G is a weapon. Is 5G faster? Who cares if it is going to kill you or be used to kill you. Is there a tie in to the Covid Vaccine? I guarantee you there is because they are pushing the 5G crap just as hard as the vaccine.
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