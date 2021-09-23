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PRESIDENT TRUMP PROPHECY: Robin Bullock discusses how we are to act when Donald Trump is reinstated as President of the United States in the next couple of months
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55 views • September 23, 2021
Robin Bullock (https://www.robindbullock.com) talks to Steve Shultz, Publisher of THE ELIJAH LIST
(www.elijahlist.com) about how we should act when President Trump is reinstated. Pastor Bullock has prophecies that Donald Trump will be reinstated as President of the United States since the democrats stole the election.
(www.elijahlist.com) about how we should act when President Trump is reinstated. Pastor Bullock has prophecies that Donald Trump will be reinstated as President of the United States since the democrats stole the election.
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