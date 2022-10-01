© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
And We Know 1.10.22 BOMBARDED on every side by LIES? COMMS appear to provide clarity. Pray!
Follow
2
Share
Report
82 views • January 10, 2022
LT from And We Know.
Reworked an intro from August 2020 when the White House was celebrating with the RNC… it was wonderful…lots of comms in that one.. felt that this video today fits that similar. bill. Orange comms, waterfall, Dan Scavino on fire, Supreme Court info, and Obama rears his demonic head.. big comms there from amazing anons…
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vsasgb-1.10.22-bombarded-on-every-side-by-lies-comms-appear-to-provide-clarity.-pr.html
Reworked an intro from August 2020 when the White House was celebrating with the RNC… it was wonderful…lots of comms in that one.. felt that this video today fits that similar. bill. Orange comms, waterfall, Dan Scavino on fire, Supreme Court info, and Obama rears his demonic head.. big comms there from amazing anons…
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vsasgb-1.10.22-bombarded-on-every-side-by-lies-comms-appear-to-provide-clarity.-pr.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.