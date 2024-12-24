BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🎸 Out Hear | Funk Rock by Audio Mynd | Middle Singer
Audio Mynd
Audio Mynd
47 followers
65 views • 4 months ago

🎶 Audio Mynd is back after 17 years! Formerly known as A Higher Level, the band kicks off their new album Middle Singer with the electrifying funk rock track, Out Hear.

🔥 About the Song:
Track 01 of the album delivers groovy rhythms, sharp lyrics, and the unmistakable energy that only Audio Mynd can bring. Out Hear sets the stage for an album that dares to push boundaries and keeps you guessing—funk rock at its finest.

🎤 About the Album:
Middle Singer is a lyrically driven rollercoaster that’ll flip you off your rocker, even if you can’t quite pin down what you just heard. It’s bold, unapologetic, and utterly unique—a comeback worth the wait.

Key Highlights:

  • Funk rock groove infused with raw emotion and lyrical depth
  • The perfect blend of tight instrumentation and creative edge
  • A long-awaited return from a groundbreaking artist

🎧 Who It’s For:

  • Fans of funk rock and experimental lyrics
  • Listeners seeking fresh, innovative music
  • Anyone who loves a wild ride through sound and storytelling

💥 Don't Forget:

  • Hit like and subscribe for more tracks from Middle Singer!
  • Share your favorite lyrics or moments in the comments!

🎵 Follow Audio Mynd:
Stay tuned for more tracks from the album and updates from Audio Mynd.

#OutHear #FunkRock #AudioMynd #MiddleSinger #NewMusic #ComebackAlbum #FunkRockGroove

Keywords
indie rockrock musicrock and rollalternative rockprogressive rockpop rockfunk rockpsychedelic rockpunk rockrock fusionaudio myndmusic evolutionjam rockg funkfunk groovenew music 2025lyrical rockexperimental rockgroovy beatsfunk metalmusic innovationunderground rockunique soundbold lyrics
