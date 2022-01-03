Steve Kirsch: This “Vaccine” has Killed Over 400,000 Americans

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Steve Kirsch is the founder of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation. Nobody in the CDC or FDA will even attempt to prove him wrong. Steve Kirsch has even been offering them a million dollar reward just to sit down and debate him. Crickets...
(Jan 3, 2022) Steve Bannon’s War Room Pandemic: https://rumble.com/vrvgd1-episode-1532-whats-behind-the-40-death-increase-in-indiana.html